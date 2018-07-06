Kirkcaldy pupils back Press’ cinema campaign

Pupils from Viewforth High School have given their backing to the Press’ campaign, saying that it is high time the town had a cinema of its own.

And, in the meantime, they have come up with plans of their own to bring popular films to Kirkcaldy – in their own assembly hall.

A group of S6 pupils have been organising the project to bring films to the school as part of their leadership programme, and its all set to begin when the school re-opens after the summer holidays.

The school has linked up with the Indy Cinema Group to bring a family film to the school in September for a matinee showing followed by a film for more mature audience in the evening.

Alistair Stewart, depute rector at Viewforth said: “The idea came about not long after we moved into the new school and the pupils began to look at other community-based cinemas to get more information and see if it would be a possibility.

READ MORE: This is why we’re campaigning to bring a cinema to Kirkcaldy

“We discovered the Indy group which brings all the equipment to the venue and would give us the opportunity to offer new cinema releases and offer people a proper cinema experience.”

Daisy Love, one of the S6 pupils involved in the cinema project, told the Press: “We thought it was a really good idea and was something very relevant to the town, so we got on board.

“People will be able to come along and see one of the latest films at a far cheaper price, and we will be able to offer 250 seats at about £3 a head, which will make it much more affordable for families to come along together and enjoy a film.”

READ MORE: Cinema plans lodged with Fife Council

Harry Grieve, another of the S6 group, added: “If we are going for a night out at the cinema our nearest is the Kino in Glenrothes.

“The last buses home are about 10pm, so if the film starts at 8, then it’s a real rush to make it for the bus or else you are stranded or relying on lifts.

“Kirkcaldy desperately needs its own cinema and we are all very happy to back the Fife Free Press campaign.”

To ensure Viewforth’s cinema plans are all-inclusive the Viewforth pupils have arranged a special showing for pupils and families of Roslyn School, which is also based at the Windmill Campus.

It will involve removing the bleacher-style seating and replacing it with soft beanbags and other furnishings more suited to children with additional support needs.

FOR A FULL LIST OF WHERE YOU CAN SIGN THE PETITION IN KIRKCALDY CLICK HERE

FOR A FULL LIST OF WHERE YOU CAN SIGN THE PETITION IN BURNTISLAND AND KINGHORN CLICK HERE

To sign the online petition, click HERE