Kirkcaldy’s Buffalo Farm to supply burgers to Lidl

Kirkcaldy-based business, The Buffalo Farm, has secured a lucrative contract with budget supermarket Lidl, which will see it supply 40,000 buffalo burgers to stores across the UK.

The award-winning farmer, butcher and caterer, which is based just outside the town, was selected by the European retailer to have its burgers featured in chosen Lidl stores over a two-week period.

Steve with some of his buffalo

The company has enjoyed continued growth since it was established by Steve Mitchell, and now has its own successful farm shop just outside Kirkcaldy as well as butchery concessions at Blacketyside Farm in Leven and Craigie’s Farm Shop in Edinburgh.

Steve’s products have also received celebrity endorsements from TV chefs Gordon Ramsay, Paul Hollywood and Nick Nairn and last year the Buffalo Farm was featured on the highly popular BBC2 programme, This Farming Life, which has seen Steve and his herd of 200 water buffalo receive national acclaim.

Buffalo meat has also grown in popularity thanks to its nutritional values as it has been proved to be lower in cholesterol, higher in mineral content and less than half the fat content of conventional lean beef. As well as containing 24 per cent protein per 100g of meat, buffalo meat has only 1.5 per cent of fat compared to beef which contains an average of 22 per cent protein and 19 per cent fat.

Steve Mitchell, owner of the Buffalo Farm, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with such a massive supermarket chain.

“We’ve always been big advocates of how healthy buffalo meat is compared to beef as well as promoting its exceptional flavour, so being able to sell our burgers to customers across the UK is really amazing.

“As we have exciting plans to further grow and expand our business in the future, we see this as a fantastic opportunity to discover new customers across the UK.

“Our buffalo burgers are one of our most popular products both at the events we cater for as well as in our stores, so we’re looking forward to seeing how people respond to them.”