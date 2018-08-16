Kirkcaldy’s Buffalo Farm wins three food ‘Oscars’

The Buffalo Farm on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy has picked up no fewer than three accolades at the Guild of Fine Food’s prestigious Great Taste Awards 2018.

The Great Taste Awards have been referred to as the ‘Oscars’ of the food industry with over 500 judges, including specially trained food writers, taking part in 65 days of blind-taste judging to assess over 12,000 entries from leading food manufacturers.

And the Buffalo Farm was delighted to pick up awards for its black pudding, its buffalo steak pie and its new buffalo Tuscan burger, demonstrating the superb taste, variety and quality of its produce.

Steve Mitchell, managing director at the Buffalo Farm, commented: “We are absolutely over the moon to see our products recognised alongside internationally renowned producers of top quality food.

“I am particularly proud of our black pudding which was the only black pudding in the UK to receive a 2 stars award.”

“We have a massive year ahead as we embark upon our plans to start making Scotland’s first buffalo mozzarella from a new dairy plant in Kirkcaldy, which is currently with Fife Council’s planning department, and we are continuing to grow our Bothy Coffee Shop and Restaurant which is going really well,” he added.

“So, to receive the Great Taste awards is the icing on the cake and really sets the bar in terms of where we want to be with all of our products.”

To find out more visit www.thebuffalofarm.co.uk.