Kirkcaldy’s new B&M store opens on Thursday

Thursday will see the opening of Kirkcaldy’s brand new B&M store at Fife Central Retail Park.

The shop, which will open at 9am, is set to create 50 new jobs for local people at the former Toys R Us unit.

And, after being asked to nominate a local charity they thought would benefit from some support for the work they do for the local community, the new staff members chose our Maggie’s Centre.

Staff from the centre in the grounds of Victoria Hospital, will take centre stage to officially unveil the new B&M store, alongside Fife Provost, Councillor Jim Leishman.

The charity offers practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer, as well as their family and friends. Last year Maggie’s received 200,000 visits and supported over 45,000 people newly affected by cancer.

In addition to opening the new store, the Maggie’s team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers to help the charity.

Lynn Walker, the new store manager, said: “The team from Maggie’s Centre really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for the local community. We wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.

“Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day – we can’t wait to get the doors open next Thursday and show customers their brand new B&M.”

Tumong Edwards, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Fife, added: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the nominated charity and wish B&M all the best in the future.

“The vouchers will help us with our fundraising and, as we are only a stone’s throw away from the store, we look forward to working with them in the future.”

The former Toys R Us store has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, homeware, pet products, health and beauty and seasonal goods.