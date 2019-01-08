Kirkcaldy’s Pancake Place to close

Another stalwart of Kirkcaldy town centre, The Pancake Place, has announced it is closing at the weekend.

The restaurant/coffee shop has been part of Kirk Wynd for over 40 years, serving generations of families with its freshly made pancakes and cooked breakfasts.

But current leaseholder Dave McDaid, who took over the lease in November says that it will close for the final time on Saturday.

He said that the end of the current lease, along with other recent closures of shops in the High Street has prompted his decision not to renew.

You may also be interested in:

M&S reveals closure date for Kirkcaldy store

Golden tickets mark M&S move into Glenrothes

He told the Press: “The main reason for the closure is due to lease ending but I wouldn’t have hesitated in extending it if the high street was not in such a dismal state.

“I took over the lease in November from the previous owner. This was to try and give it a boost over Christmas but sales didn’t really push on as expected.”

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page he said: “It saddens me to say this but we will be closing down this coming Saturday (12th January).

“The current lease on the building has come to an end and it has been decided not to extend.

“This, along with all the closures on the High Street has led to this massive decision. We would like to thank you all for your custom over the years.”

The Pancake Place was run for over 20 years by Mike and Jill Poxon who handed over the reins to the late, well-known Kirkcaldy businessman and musician Dennis Alexander in 2005. Dennis had the lease for six years before selling it on.

It then had several more owners before Mr McDaid took it on in November last year.

The restaurant employs eight full and part-time staff.

Lesley Laird, Kirkcaldy’s MP said: “Such sad news. The Pancake Place has been a fixture in the town centre for four decades and the flood of comments posted on Facebook pay testament to how much the restaurant was loved by generations of local families.

“This announcement, which comes straight after M&S, indicates yet again just how tough trading is for businesses in the current climate. That’s why all key players must redouble efforts to develop new uses for Kirkcaldy town centre.”

The announcement of its closure has sparked a flood of reminiscence from current and former customers and staff on social media, with many people recalling fond memories of times spent there.

One person said: “Takes me back to when I was younger having Saturday breakfast pancakes.”

Another said: “Very sad news. Was working with the Pancake Place when the Kirkcaldy branch opened.”