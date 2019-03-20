Kirkcaldy shop owner crowned best in Scotland

A Kirkcaldy shop owner is officially the best in Scotland after scooping a prestigious national retail award.

Faraz Iqbal, whose family have run the Premier Local conveinience store in Link Street for the past 20 years, have been named independent retailer of the year at the Scottish Grocer Awards in Glasgow.

The store, which employs eight staff in a range of full and part time roles, also includes a Post Office, free ATM, Stuart’s Bakery and a wines and spirits section.

As well as performing well in what has been a difficult trading period for retailers, the judges were particularly impressed by the family’s involvement within the community and their approach to staff development.

“I was amazed and touched to be given the award as recognition of all the hard work everyone has done over the past few years,” Faraz told the Press.

“The award described us as the creme de la creme in the convenience trade and it is highly regarded in the retail industry to be named the overall winner.”

And for Faraz, who grew up in Linktown and became the store’s manager after completing a masters degree in engineering five years ago, it’s taking an active role within the community that is central to how the business is run.

The shop played a central role,as well as supporting community groups helping elderly and vulnerable residents, during the severe weather during the Beast From The East storm in 2018.

“We are a community shop that really keeps everyone at the heart of everything we do and helps out wherever it can,” he explained.

“We are memebers of this community and have been for many years so we want to play our part in whatever way to help improve Linktown.

“The judges described our store as of a very high standard and were also impressed by our use of social media to engage with our customers at Linktown Local on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“We ‘d like to say a huge thank you the people of Linktown for their continued custom and support.”