Kirkcaldy town centre Christmas celebrations revealed

The wraps have come off Kirkcaldy’s Christmas celebrations.

The countdown officially began this week with the unveiling of the town centre’s family festive programme.

Picture: Fife Photo Agency

It has been put together by Kirkcaldy4All and the Mercat Shopping Centre who are working together for a second year to add as much glitter as possible to the Christmas season.

The festivities start on Sunday, November 18, with the ever-popular reindeer parade which celebrates a landmark 30th anniversary coming to Kirkcaldy.

The Christmas lights are switched on a week later as a lantern parade makes its way to the Town Square for what has come an annual “Bringing The Light” event.

And the big switch-on will feature a spectacular fireworks display above the Town House.

Picture: Fife Photo Agency

The programme aims to give the town centre a positive, and colourful, end to what has been a tough time with the closure announcement by M&S casting a shadow of doubt along the street.

That has sparked a huge debate on where the town cnetre goes from here.

Bill Harvey, BID managery, said: “This is the second year we have worked with the Mercat at Christmas with our shared objectives of rejuvenating and helping the town centre and its local businesses.

“We have a whole programme of Christmas fun planned.

There will be fireworks in the Town Square. Picture: Fife Photo Agency

“More than ever, we need people to support these events and prove that Kirkcaldy is still very much open for business.”

He added: “Our lantern parade hasn’t been running for quite as long as the Mercat’s Reindeer parade but it’s becoming a real local festive tradition and we’re delighted to be running it again this year.”

Mercat Shopping Centre Manager, Stephen Roberts, said: “I’m delighted that again this year we’re working together with Kirkcaldy 4 All for what is set to be a fantastic festive period across the town.

“There will be so much going on in and around the Mercat Centre and Kirkcaldy town centre for families to get excited about and plenty of opportunities to take part and get involved.

“The countdown to Christmas is very much on and everyone at the Mercat is looking forward to welcoming all our customers as usual.”