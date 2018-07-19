Language centre launch in Kirkcaldy

A Kirkcaldy woman has been celebrating the launch of her new Kirkcaldy Language Centre which opened in the town at the weekend.

TEFL (Teach English as a Foreign Language) accredited tutor Rebecca Lockwood (23) held a successful open evening at the new facility in Harcourt Road on Saturday.

At the event people were given the opportunity to find out more about the services Learn English Fife have to offer. There was also a chance to sign up for future courses and take advantage of some discounts available at the event for those attending.

Rebecca, (who last year spent time in Romania teaching English at a children’s summer camp), came up with the idea of opening an English language tuition centre in Kirkcaldy when she realised that some of her friends careers and employment prospects were being restricted, not by their workplace skills, but by their command and understanding of the English language.

Her solution was to come up with Kirkcaldy Language Centre. It offers a comfortable, well equipped and accessible resource where students can attend affordable and well-structured English tuition sessions, from beginner, through intermediary to advanced students.

As well as general English tuition, Rebecca also intends running courses with a vocational leaning, specific courses aimed at assisting students in the construction industry gain sufficient proficiency in English to pass their CITB, (Construction Industry Training Board), CPCS, (Construction Plant Competence Scheme), cards, together with regular drop in sessions for job application and CV advice.

Students will be able to book courses in person, via telephone or online through www.learnenglishfife.com, a modern interactive website that Rebecca intends updating regular with new courses, events and valuable learning resources.

To find out more contact Rebecca on 07412 040055, or by e-mail at: rebecca@learnenglishfife.com