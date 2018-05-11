Let’s make Fife Business Awards the best ever

Past winners of the Fife Business Awards are being challenged to mentor further successes in the Kingdom.

Fife Chamber of Commerce is planning a major revamp of the awards.

The announcement was made at a special lunch where previous award winners were brought together by the Chamber to celebrate their successes.

Representatives from the 2017 and 2018 awards category winners were joined by the 2018 awards category sponsors at the inaugural Champions’ Lunch.

And at the lunch, the Chamber challenged those present to work with it to support and develop the awards, and use their own successes to mentor and encourage other businesses and businesspeople to do the same.

More than 40 guests attended the event at Balbirnie House Hotel, where Fife Chamber chief executive Alan Mitchell called on all those involved to promote the awards across Fife.

Mr Mitchell said: “Winning a Fife Business Award demonstrates an individual company or person’s exceptional commitment and dedication to business success – but the legacy shouldn’t end there.

“We’re looking to all our winners and sponsors, past and present, to take on the challenge of bringing their own excitement and enthusiasm for developing success in Fife to every other business in the region.

“Fife Chamber is committed to evolving the awards and making the whole experience as accessible and relevant is possible.

“There are businesses in Fife doing remarkable things on a daily basis, with a passion and pride for their work which deserves recognition.

“We want them to embrace the Fife Business Awards so we can shout about them.

“The awards only exist thanks to the ongoing support of our fantastic sponsors and the determination of Fife businesses to take part.

“Everyone who has won an award or supported the process has responsibility to join the Chamber in making the Fife Business Awards bigger and better than ever before.”

The Champions’ Lunch was sponsored by CCW Business Lawyers.

Donna Reynolds, employment partner at the firm, said: “There are lots of fantastic businesses in Fife – we know because we work with many of them.

“We want them to have a chance to get recognition for the great work they do for their customers, and the contribution they make to their local communities.”