Leven gets broadband commitment

Residents in the Castlefleurie area are to received a fibre broadband upgrade in the next 12 months.

Leven MSP Jenny Gilruth secured a commitment from BT Openreach about the upgrade.

Muir Homes will be working with the organisation to upgrade the broadband cabinet which serves residents in the area.

The commitment comes on the back of a broadband advice surgery for homeowners in the Leven area, organised by the MSP.

“I am delighted to have secured a commitment from Openreach that fibre broadband will finally be available for residents in the Castlefleurie area within the next 12 months,” Ms Gilruth said.

“A number of my constituents from the area have been in touch with my office regarding their poor broadband speed.

“It was great to see a number of those residents at my drop-in broadband surgery in Leven this week, where they were given the chance to discuss their situation with officials from the Digital Scotland programme.

“While broadband connectivity is ultimately reserved to Westminster, the Scottish Government made a manifesto commitment to roll out superfast broadband across the whole country by 2021.”

The Leven MSP added: “Fast and reliable internet is fundamental for future economic success in the Levenmouth area, I will continue to work with the Scottish Government so ensure that all the commutes serve are reached by the roll-out as soon as possible.”