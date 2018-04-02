Leven hair salon makes it to semi finals of L’Oréal competition

Headz Hairdressing in Leven has made it through the first round and into the semi-finals of the L’Oréal Colour Trophy Award 2018.

This means that they will now go head to head with salons at the Scottish regional semi-final event on Wednesday, April 18 at SEC Glasgow.

Headz fought off stiff competition and were successfully chosen to go through to the next round of the competition – the regional semi-finals.

The next stage of the competition will put the team through their paces as they now look to create a truly inspirational contemporary colour, complemented by trend-driven styling and finish.

The team of judges will be looking for work that is exceptionally executed and technically precise.

Owner Tammie Drysdale said: “This is our third year entering and I still can’t believe it we have done it again, not only entering one category but three making it through to Men’s Image award and Young star Award and Colour trophy.”

At each regional semi-final, six successful teams will be announced, two of which are guaranteed to compete at the prestigious L’Oréal Colour Trophy Grand Final in June.

The industry judges will then select their top 16 from the 32 in the L’Oréal Colour Trophy Category, and these 16 salons will also compete at the Grand Final.