Life changing programme for Fife job seekers

Unemployed people in Fife are being offered the chance to gain the skills and qualifications needed for a successful career in the hospitality industry, as one of Scotland’s leading employability schemes comes to Kirkcaldy for the first time.

Starting on Monday, February 18, the Diageo Learning for Life: Bartending and Hospitality course offers participants six weeks of practical coaching, employability training, industry recognised qualifications and on-the-job experience through invaluable work placements with some of Fife’s leading hospitality businesses, including Betty Nicols bar and bistro and The Duchess of Kirkcaldy.

Unemployed people are being encouraged to sign up for the award-winning training programme, which is open to over 18s currently receiving Job Seekers’ Allowance or Universal Credit.

Nicola Reid, Programme Manager, Diageo Learning for Life, Great Britain and Europe, says: “We’re really excited to bring Diageo Learning for Life: Bartending and Hospitality to Fife, and to give unemployed people the opportunity to improve their career prospects.

“The Learning for Life course provides students with the opportunity to learn new skills, gain recognised qualifications and build confidence, giving our students the best possible opportunity to secure long-term employment in the hospitality industry.”

Since its launch in 2014, over 1,200 unemployed people have graduated from the Diageo Learning for Life programme, with 83 per cent of graduates going on to further training or employment and 78 per cent securing long-term employment – making it one of Scotland’s most successful training schemes.

You may also be interested in:

Man charged after indecent exposures in Fife

How a secret letter and cash were found hidden inside Fife library book

Fife Flyers fined after brawl with Manchester Storm

How a ‘growling’ toilet started a lawsuit in Fife

The course is delivered by The Springboard Charity, Diageo’s specialist training partner.

Inga McVicar, National Programmes Manager for Springboard, says: “The Learning for Life: Bartending and Hospitality course is an excellent way to start a journey in to a career in hospitality.

“We’re fortunate to receive a lot of support from Fife employers, who kindly offer work placements and industry visits, which are of real benefit to our participants. It’s really positive for our students to receive such encouragement from local businesses.”

Dallas Mackay-Campbell, owner of the Duchess of Kirkcaldy, says: “We have been delivering excellent service in Fife for many years, and the Diageo Learning for Life: Bartending and Hospitality course is a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate that and to pass on best practices.

“We’re really excited to be involved, and to share our knowledge and experience with students while giving them hands on experience of the hospitality industry.”

The Learning for Life course in Fife begins in February.

For more information visit: www.careerscope.uk, speak to your local Jobcentre Plus work coach or contact Fiona Bingham at FionaB@springboarduk.org.uk.