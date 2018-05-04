Luke joins Kirkcaldy tech start-up, Trisent

Kirkcaldy-based tech start-up, Trisent, which has been developing a product to help people protect and control their personal data, has appointed Luke Harte as its chief operations officer.

He previously founded and ran technology start-up Onyu, which focused on personal information security.

Use of personal data by global companies is now top of the news agenda but Trisent and Onyu have been working on protection of personal data for some time.

Luke said: “The way our information has been held has always been vulnerable and never controlled by the owner.

“This is only starting to become common knowledge via social media issues and of course GDPR.

“Trisent’s ‘Dropbox’ for personal data allows the user to consolidate and take control of their personal information. There is clearly a growing need for this, but what I really like about Trisent’s approach is that they have put user trust and security at the core of their product.”

Luke started Onyu with co-founder Stuart Beattie in 2013 and created an app allowing individuals to securely store and share personal information with their contacts.

Gordon Povey, Trisent, founder and CEO, said: “I have known Luke for a number of years, initially through his work at Onyu, and he has also worked with us on a couple of sprojects.

“He has a great technology and entrepreneurial background, shares in our values around data privacy, he also understands our technology and the market challenges. So, to have him join our team is brilliant news and will add strength to the company.’’