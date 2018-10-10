Marks and Spencer to close Kirkcaldy High Street store

Marks and Spencer is set to close its shop in Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

The struggling retail giant will quit the town centre early next year.

Marks and Spencer on Kirkcaldy High Street will close in 2019

The shock news was delivered to staff in a 7am briefing.

It is a devastating blow to Kirkcaldy’s town centre which is still recovering from the damage inflicted by Tesco following its deicision to close its store in Hunter Street three years ago.

Read more: Looking back at 80 years of M&S in Kirkcaldy

Shona Lawrie, M&S head of region for Scotland, said: “The decision to close M&S Kirkcaldy was incredibly difficult – we know we have many loyal customers who will be disappointed by the news.

“Closing and relocating stores is never easy but it is vital for the future of M&S.

“We’re pleased that our dedicated colleagues will all move to nearby stores including our new Foodhall at Glenrothes which is due to open in early 2019.”

You might also be interested in:

Fife’s only strip club to open in Kirkcaldy

Scottish independence campaigners open Yes shop in Kirkcaldy

Man smashed dad’s girlfriend’s car with hammer