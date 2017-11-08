Meet the new owners of The Woodside Hotel

A well-established Aberdour hotel is now under new ownership – after being bought by the proprietors of popular village coffee shop McTaggarts.

Lis and John McTaggart have purchased The Woodside Hotel in the High Street following a handover from previous owner Frances McCombie last Friday.

The conference/events room at the Woodside Hotel. Pic credit: Fife Photo Agency.

Lis and John, who intend to continue running McTaggarts as well as the hotel, have had the coffee shop for five years, but are now ready for a new challenge.

They said the move was both a ‘personal and business’ decision.

Lis said: “We had our wedding reception at the Woodside Hotel in 1996 so it is special to both of us, but we knew we couldn’t just buy it based on sentiment or nostalgia. We could see there was a lot of potential in the hotel.

“We enjoy running the coffee shop but there isn’t enough there for us both to get something out of it. So we thought if the owner of the Woodside agreed to sell to us, we would give it a go. We know it is going to be a lot of hard work but we are looking forward to the challenge.”

The lounge/reception area at the Woodside Hotel. Pic credit: Fife Photo Agency.

Lis and John, who have lived in Aberdour for 21 years, hope to offer bar lunches and meals, as well as catering for functions like birthdays, weddings and business conferences.

They are also currently taking bookings for Christmas lunches.

Lis added: “We have built up our loyalty with McTaggarts and we know the locals in Aberdour will support us.

“We are really buzzing about this new venture.”