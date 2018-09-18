Methil dessert shop up for first award

Locals are being urged to vote for a Methil eatery, as it seeks to win its first award.

What Dessert on Sea Road is up for an award at the British Takeaway Awards – but it needs the support of local residents if it hopes to reach the next shortlist.

If it reaches the next stage, it would be subject to a visit from a mystery shopper and taste tests.

The shop sells a range of desserts, from crepes and waffles to cakes, popcorn and sweets.

Co-owner Paul Grubb said the store had been asking customers to vote, as well as sending out emails.

He said the store being up for its first award was “daunting but exciting at the same time”.

“We want a big push,” he added. “It’s not a traditional takeaway.

“It’s exciting and nerve-wracking. We just want people to vote for us.

“We want to win. We’re the only dessert parlour in Fife, that I know of, that makes everything fresh.

“This would put us on the map and be a game changer for us.”

To vote for What Dessert, visit the website, www.thebtas.co.uk.