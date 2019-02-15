Mick Schou Rasmussen is new MD at Velux

Manufacturer Velux has appointed a new managing director to lead its roof window business from its UK headquarters in Fife.

Mick Schou Rasmussen is the new man at the helm of the company which recently unveiled plans for a £7 million expansion at its head office building at Woodside Way in Glenrothes.

The 41-year-old brings more than 15 years’ experience of the roof window industry having worked for Velux as managing director in Denmark, Russia and several eastern European countries.

Mr Rasmussen, who will lead a team of over 250 staff across the UK and Ireland, will be responsible for growing the business through Brexit and devising a clear business strategy that will grow the roof window market.

Arriving at the UK headquarters in Fife, Mr Rasmussen told the Press: “What sets Velux apart in the industry is our 60-year history in the UK, our customer relationships and continued commitment to making innovative products.

“We are determined that 2019 will see us grow the roof window market.

“By focussing on the needs of our customers I am confident that we can execute a strategy to see Velux continue to strengthen its presence throughout the UK.”

The company, formed 75 years ago, now has sales and manufacturing operations in 40 countries with around 10,200 employees worldwide.