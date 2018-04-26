£½ million to revamp Glenrothes town centre

Half a million pounds of funding has been secured for environmental improvements to North Street in Glenrothes.

Fife Council’s Town Centre Development Unit will use the funds to make improvements including the installation of traffic calming methods such as entrance gateways, streetscape design and new surfacing.

Other enhancements will see the creation of green space within the town centre, upgrading the public space outside Kingdom House and Fife House creating a Piazza where events and activity can take place and a new cycle path connecting to the existing cycle network.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning & Transportation Committee, said: “As Glenrothes celebrates its 70th birthday this year this is excellent news for local communities and businesses.

“The funding supports our vision to create a town centre that can be enjoyed by local people and visitors alike. Our new and improved town centre will provide opportunities for socialising, space to hold events and be accessible for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The council is committed to supporting the on-going regeneration of Glenrothes town centre.”

The improvements will complement the major transformation of North Street currently underway.

Work has already started on creating a new retail area on the site of the old CISWO, which will be home to a new Tony Macaroni restaurant, KFC, and more.