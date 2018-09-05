More jobs at Glenrothes Indian restaurant thanks to expansion

An Indian restaurant which opened a year ago, is celebrating not only its first anniversary, but the news that the business is expanding.

Handi, the modern Indian restaurant at Woodside Road, Glenrothes is set to employ five more local staff, including a manager, and will be incorporating more tables for diners to cope with demand.

Restaurateur Dhaneshwar Prasad said: “We’re really pleased with how our first year of trading has gone here in Glenrothes, and are delighted to be in a position to take on more staff, and grow the business further.”

“When we first opened, we knew we had the capacity to include more covers in the room we were using as a waiting area for carry out orders, as it’s very spacious. It was just a question of waiting to see how the restaurant established itself amongst the local clientele, and spreading the word that we were here with a fine dining Indian offering that was unlike any other locally.”

He went on to say that feedback he’d received from diners had been very positive on both the food, which covers dishes from all regions of India, and the exceptional service.

“We offer something new and fresh in a busy and popular location.

“We gave Handi a cutting edge casual dining industrial look, and this too has been voted a hit. It’s very hard to break even in your first year of trading. My team have worked very hard and for that I thank them” said Dhaneshwar.