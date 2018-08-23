More success for apprentices at Fife construction academy

A scheme to help unemployed Fife young people into apprenticeships in the building industry has recorded more success with its latest construction academy.

Kingdom Housing Association’s employability project, Fife Works, organised the latest academy iwith the Purvis Group.

Eight of the nine young people who participated completed the training with seven finding full-time apprenticeships.

The trainees undertook a variety of accredited construction training courses, followed by a work placement at one of the Purvis Group companies.

After impressing site managers and other site operatives, seven trainees have been offered new positions as highways maintenance apprentices and civil engineer apprentices with Realm Construction and Hatrick Bruce. The remaining trainee has accepted a place at Fife College where he will study HNC civil engineering.

Congratulating all the trainees, Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said: “The level of enthusiasm from the young people who participate in the academies is very encouraging.

“It is very difficult for many people to find employment and secure apprenticeships. Participating in the academies provides the type of opportunity they have been trying to secure and gives them the chance to start a career in the construction sector.”

Lynne Dunn, manager of Fife Works project, said: “Building on the previous successes of our Construction Academies, we are really pleased to widen the employer base we are working with to support the creation of apprenticeships for our young workforce. The Purvis Group have a strong track record of delivering apprenticeships and we are delighted they could offer so many opportunities to our trainees. We look forward to our continued partnership working in future years.”

Lorna Jaffray, business manager with Realm Construction, said: “The Purvis Group’s 2018 annual apprenticeship programme received a huge number of fantastic applicants. Developing the young workforce is a priority for The Purvis Group as our industry is tackling skills shortages and demands for skilled workers but this obviously creates challenges with the additional training requirements.”

Lorna added: “Working in construction can be daunting for youngsters, but the training supported by Fife Works equips candidates with an understanding of Health & Safety in a construction environment, small plant training, construction operations & terminology and first aid. It’s also a great chance for our recruitment team to assess candidates performance, timekeeping, work ethic & attitude before job offers are made.”