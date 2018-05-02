Motion to ‘send a message to RBS’

An East Neuk councillor has called on Fife Council to review its contract with RBS, should the bank not improve its service in the Kingdom.

Councillor Linda Holt has submitted a motion for the full Fife Council meeting tomorrow (Thursday), which states that “this council condemns the closure by RBS of branches and ATMs and the reduction in mobile banking services” and calls on RBS to work with the local authority to preserve its current services and reverse recent cuts.

It also states: “The council further agrees that it will review its contractual relationship with RBS if that service does not improve.”

Fife Council currently does all of its banking with RBS, and paid £276,000 in bank charges for 2017/18.

The contract is due to expire in March 2020. Fife Council will be re-tendering at that time, with work on that process to begin in 2019.

RBS cut branches throughout Fife last year, including in Leven and Anstruther, following closures other towns and villages, including Crail, Elie and Lundin Links in the past few years.

Last month, the bank also announced changes to its mobile bank service, reducing the amount of time it spent in certain locations.

An RBS spokesman said that because it had added more stops, it meant “that in some communities we may have to spend less time”.

Cllr Holt said of the recent closures: “This has been done without considering the extensive social and economic impact on small communities, particularly when RBS is the only banking provider in a community.

“Politicians at all levels have protested but RBS has turned a deaf ear.

“My motion is designed to send a clear message to RBS that Fife Council shares the unhappiness of communities and businesses at their withdrawal of service.

“Like many of its customers, Fife Council should consider taking its considerable business with RBS elsewhere if RBS is not prepared to work with the council to preserve existing services and reverse recent cuts.”