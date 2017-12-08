MP criticises bank service following closures

MP Stephen Gethins has called on the Royal Bank of Scotland to do more to help people in north east Fife affected by branch closures.

His comments follow the news that the bank is to shut another 62 of its branches across Scotland, less than two months after it closed branches in Cupar, Anstruther and Leven.

Mr Gethins claims that since the Fife closures were announced, he has repeatedly asked RBS to improve service for customers and recognise the impact losing banking facilities will have on people and businesses in the area.

He said: “This latest round of closures is very disappointing, particularly coming so soon after these other closures. Local banking services are vital to all communities, and many people are still dependent on high street services – this is a lifeline service for some.

“It is extremely important that the banks listen to the needs of customers in north east Fife and recognise the impact of the loss of these services on communities and local businesses.

“The replacement service offered by RBS in Anstruther, Cupar and Leven is simply not good enough.”