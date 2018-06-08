MSP urges locals to attend bank closure enquiry meeting

MSP Jenny Gilruth is urging local residents to take part in the Scottish Parliament’s enquiry on bank closures in Scotland.

The Economy, Jobs and Fairwork Committee is coming to Leven on June 11, to hear how the closures have impacted on the town.

These views will feed into the Committee’s final report on the issue that will make recommendations to the Scottish and UK Government on what should be done to address any concerns identified through the inquiry.

Ms Gilruth has criticised RBS’s decision to close the Leven branch and has hit out at further cuts to its replacement mobile banking provision.

Commenting ahead of the committee visit, the MSP said: “Leven has been deserted by its two major banks. The behaviour of the Royal Bank of Scotland in recent months has been truly unforgiveable.

“This Parliamentary enquiry is a good opportunity for local people to tell MSPs exactly what bank closures have cost Leven.

“Whether you’re a small business owner, an elderly customer or someone who has a disability – it’s clear to see from the Royal Bank’s actions that Leven is expendable.

“The people must now make the case to the Government about why our banks matter.”

The event will be held on between 5.30-7.30pm at the Caledonian Hotel, Leven.

Places are limited. If you are interested in attending the meeting email colleen.quinn@parliament.scot or call 0131 348 5243.