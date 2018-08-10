Music studio plans for East Neuk church

An East Neuk church could be transformed into a music studio, after plans were submitted to Fife Council.

Music production company First Cut Music, which has recording studios in Santa Monica and Northampton, has submitted the plans for Colinsburgh Parish Church.

The company has worked with a number of famous names in the world of music, such as Paolo Nutini and Alicia Keys, and on TV shows including Saturday Night Live, Top Gear, Big Brother and Geordie Shore.

The plans would see the pulpit removed, and the addition of two offices and a writing studio.

The main hall of the church would be used as a breakout area from the recording studio, while the offices and the rear hall would be used as meeting rooms.

If approved, there would be two full-time staff and one part-time intern based at the studio.

An acoustic survey report was carried out by Level Acoustic Design in June, after being commissioned to do so by First Cut Music.

The report says the walls provide a good degree of sound isolation, but describe the windows and the main door as weak points.

The report makes a number of suggestions to improve sound isolation performance, including that the external glazing be replaced with double-glazed panes, comprising at least one pane of laminated glass.