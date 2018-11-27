New £750,000 supermarket now open in Glenrothes

A brand new £750,000 supermarket opened its doors in Glenrothes today (Tuesday).

The Food Warehouse at The Henge Retail and Leisure Park in North Street has created 30 new jobs and offers shoppers all the great value of a wholesale store without the need for membership.

Every customer who visited the 8,554 sqft store was entered into a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a great selection of prizes, including home appliances and gift vouchers.

Launched just four years ago, The Food Warehouse now has over 75 stores across Britain and its big selling point is that it combines the convenience of bulk buying with great value fresh, frozen and ambient food deals across more than 3000 product lines, as well as including exclusive ‘when it’s gone, it’s gone’ deals on a great selection of homeware items.

Speaking about the new Glenrothes store, Managing Director Richard Walker said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new store in Glenrothes. The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

The Glenrothes store manager, Grant Robertson, added: “Our opening day has been great fun for the whole family and our team are so excited to welcome the people of Glenrothes to our brand new store.”

The Glenrothes store opening hours are Monday to Saturday: 8 am to 8 pm, and Sunday: 8 am to 8 pm.

Visit the website www.thefoodwarehouse.com for more information.