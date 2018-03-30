New bar set to open in St Andrews

More details have been announced about the premium bar and restaurant which is to open in St Andrews next month.

Rogue, based on South Street, is currently undergoing a six-figure refurbishment and will open in the former Drouthy Neebors site at the beginning of April.

The new establishment will create 18 jobs for the area.

The venue will also host its very own still room, where distiller Fraser Barrett, joining from the Glasgow Distillery, will produce Felons gin in full view of customers.

The product is set to hit the market when Rogue opens its doors next month.

Graham Suttle, director of Kained Holdings, said: “We’re making the most of a unique space, not dissimilar to The Finnieston, with low slung ceilings and plenty of opportunity for intelligent use of space.

“This is a dream project for us and we’re delighted with how the venue is looking – definitely our best looking venue to date.

“There’s a plethora of incredible local suppliers with whom we’re delighted to be working with for our outstanding produce, which we will be innovating as much as possible to get the best out of everything.

“We can’t wait to get going and to show St Andrews what an amazing bar and restaurant Rogue is.”

The launch event will be taking place tomorrow (Saturday) where locals can meet the team behind Rogue over drinks and canapes. People keen to attend should email jm@kained-holdings.com.