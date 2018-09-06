New base for jewellery shop in Glenrothes

Just as retailers around the country are closing the doors and walking away, Glenrothes is bucking the trend with a new jewellers having just opened.

Fennes is the brainchild of Jo-Ann Kinnear, well-known in the jewellery trade following 24-years of experience, and who most will recollect from the Kingdom Shopping Centre where she was previously based.

Jo has now set up her own high-end jewellers in Glenrothes and is basedon the Eastfield Business Park.

She brings stunning collections of Scottish Jewellery Designers from Linda Macdonald, Ortak and Kartel watches, including award winning British designer Lucy Quartermaine and up and coming brands Ania Haie and Sif Jakobs to her new and existing customer base.

Jo said: “While it was a hard decision to make, to up sticks as they say, I felt it was time to spread my wings and do my own thing. My mission statement is simple, in that I aim to assist you make the perfect choice for that perfect gift for your special occasion.

“All the jewellery I stock is of a high quality, set in silver or gold, and ranges in price to meet all needs and budgets.

“I can even sit down with my clients who are looking for something that wee bit extra special.”

And at Fennes, something that usually comes with an extra price tag at most other jewellers is the free wrapping service.

Fennescan be found at Unit H2 Newark Road South, Eastfield Business Park in Glenrothes.