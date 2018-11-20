New bistro set to open in Fife village

A coastal village is preparing to celebrate the opening of a new bistro in a commmunity-run building.

The West Wemyss Bistro will open its doors for the first time on November 30, based inside a building owned by the village’s community trust.

West Wemyss Community Trust purchased a large building in the centre of the village a number of years ago, with the aim of offering more to both residents and visitors.

The Walk Inn Cafe and a village pub have since opened.

Ade Wright, spokesperson for the trust, explained: “By working with the café we have found a local chef who is going to take the bistro plan forward.

“Between the café, pub, bistro and a number of events we organise each year we have a lot to offer now for both local residents and visitors.

“We believe that West Wemyss with its historic harbour, great views from the coastal path and regenerated main street has a lot to offer visitors – and now they can be fully catered for while ensuring the financial wellbeing of our community trust’s services.”

Michael Cummins, who was trained in Kirkcaldy, will be the head chef and manager of the West Wemyss Bistro.

He said: “As with so many chefs my ambition has always been to have my own place and the autonomy that brings – a place to showcase my cooking. Clearly this is a new and exciting challenge for me but I am looking to forward to introducing people to the produce they have on their doorstep by sourcing all products from local suppliers.

“My aim is to mix good traditional Scottish cooking, using local produce with a touch of sophistication, with the fantastic views over the Forth that the bistro has and the friendly atmosphere of the pub, making for a memorable experience for our customers.

“Initially we will open on Friday and Saturday evenings. If things go well we will extend our opening hours.”

The café also plan to offer fish and chips on Friday afternoons.

The West Wemyss Bistro opens on November 30. Tables can be booked by calling 07900 068165.