New bookshop opens in Kirkcaldy High Street

A new Christian bookshop has opened at the west end of Kirkcaldy High Street – and its doors are open to everyone.

The Zion Christian Bookstore opened its doors last week and it has already had dozens of people popping in to welcome it to its new premises from its previous home in the town’s Mitchell Street.

It is run by the town’s Zion Praise Centre, headed by local celebrities Pastor Joe Nwoyoke and Marvin Andrews, former Raith Rovers, Rangers and Livingston footballing hero, who became a minister with the Zion church in 2006.

And Pastor Joe jokes that there are almost as many people popping in in the hope of seeing ‘Big Marv’ and getting his autograph as there are people coming in to buy something.

As well as offering a selection of Christian literature, CDs and DVDs, and a selection of African hair accessories, the shop is aiming to offering free counselling to anyone who may need a bit of help.

Pastor Joe, who has been preaching in Kirkcaldy for 32 years, explained that offering free help was the least he could do to help people in the town.

“I am here to help anyone who may need it, be it a problem with drugs, relationship difficulties or just someone needing someone to talk to,” he explained.

“I am offering this for free because things are already difficult enough for people without them being charged £30 for a half hour session with a counsellor.

“I can listen to them, pray with them and give them a bit of guidance through some of our literature and, hopefully, they will leave a bit happier than when they came in.”

Pastor Joe arrived in London from his home country of Nigeria, ending up in Kirkcaldy soon after when God told him to come to Scotland.

“One of my friends gave me a telephone directory and told me to check to see if there was anyone I could contact.

“I saw the name of the late Rev. Petter Hadden of the Rhema Church and phoned him. We had a good chat and he told me how to get to Kirkcaldy.

“When I got off the train I was the only black person in the whole place but I soon settled in and I now consider Kirkcaldy my home – although I still haven’t got used to the cold!”

And he said that he believed that the future for Kirkcaldy was looking brighter.

“If we all have faith and work together we can help make a better future for the people of Kirkcaldy and their children,” he said.

“It is a good place to live.”