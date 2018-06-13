New branch of popular coffee shop to open in Leven

A new branch of a popular Fife coffee shop is to be opened in Leven next week, providing a welcome boost for the town’s High Street.

The new Cupcake Coffee Box will open on Monday, becoming the second one in the Kingdom.

The popular coffee shop currently has one store, based on Kirkcaldy’s High Street, which has become one of the more popular establishments in the town centre since opening a few years ago.

As well as being a boost for Leven’s town centre, which has seen major chains like WHSmith and several bank branches close in recent years, the new coffee shop has also provided six new jobs.

Explaining the decision to open the new branch in Leven, owner Mike Lowe said that the town “fit the bill”.

He told the Mail: “In all honesty, in my opinion, I think we offer something a little bit different.

“We are not a high street chain, we’re a local brand.

“We offer something extremely friendly.

“Whether or not the High Street is busy, I think a nice venue will become part of people’s shopping experience.

“I think we provide a friendly, go-to type of environment.

“I think Leven fits the bill.”

News of a second branch of Cupcake Coffee Box opening in Fife was popular online.

And while work is still being finished on the Leven branch, Mike has already teased about more coffee shops being opened up in the Kingdom.

“We are looking at other sites in Fife,” he said.

“I think the next one will surprise people.”

The store can be found on the north end of the High Street. For more information about Cupcake Coffee Box and its new Leven store, visit its Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/cupcakecoffeeb.