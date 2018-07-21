New brewery and flour mill to be launched at Fife’s Bowhouse

A new mill and brewery are to open at Bowhouse in September.

The mill will be run by Scotland the Bread, which has been growing and experimenting with a range of Scottish and Nordic varieties of nutrient-rich grains in the fields at Balcaskie Estate, where Bowhouse is based.

Scotland the Bread is currently searching for a miller-manager to manage the Bowhouse operations.

Meanwhile, the brewery will be run by Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall from East Neuk Organic Brewing & Distilling Ltd, who will create a small range of nourishing, organic beers, inspired by the nearby coastline, under the name ‘Futtle’.

The pair will specialise in farmhouse styles, experimenting with wild yeasts and spontaneous fermentation and using traditional organic grains from the fields of Balcaskie.

Since opening in 2017, Bowhouse has become home to a number of producers.

It is also the venue for the monthly food weekends, which bring together local food and drink producers and street food traders.

Bowhouse celebrated its first birthday earlier this month with its monthly food weekend attracting more than 5000 visitors.

Other businesses based at the Bowhouse include Langoustine the Box, Minick Butchers, Keeping the Plot, and The Loft at the Mill House.

The next of the food weekends will be taking place on August 11-12, between 10am-4pm.

Entry to the food weekends is free.