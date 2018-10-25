New Buckhaven trade hub appeals for ‘DIY SOS’ help

Locals are being encouraged to help transform a hall in a state of “disrepair” into a new community trade hub.

Plans were announced in August for the community trade hub, which will help local residents learn new skills for the construction industry.

The hub will be based in Free Gardeners Hall. However, the building is in dire need of a transformation.

Work has already started on upgrading the building.

Now the team behind the trade hub are urging locals to come along, get involved, and help transform the building.

“The hall was in a state of disrepair so it’s a bit of a burden for us to transform it into a functional training centre,” explained Kenny McAllister, co-founder of the hub.

“We want to invite everyone in the community to come along and help us get this centre up and running.”

Volunteers are needed to help with a range of basic tasks, from cleaning to painting.

However, a number of trade experts are also involved in the transformation, so people who wish to learn new skills can come along and shadow them.

It could also be an opportunity to get your foot in the door with a number of local businesses, as the community trade hub has already established links with organisations such as B&Q, Fife Council and Campion Homes.

The aim of the hub, once up and running, is to help locals learn new skills in the construction trade which could help them get back into work or lead to a change in career.

Stations will be set up so people can learn a variety of skills, including joinery, plastery and tiling.

Local Councillor David Graham said: “The Community Trade Hub will give opportunities for people in our community to try out new skills and develop their understanding on different trades before they decide which career path to take. It’s been led by local people for local people therefore I would urge the local community to get involved and support this very worthwhile project to get up and running.”

If you would be interested in volunteering and helping turn the former Free Gardeners Hall into a community trade hub, email enquiries@communitytradehub.co.uk.