New cafe opens up near popular Fife forest

A new cafe has opened on the outskirts of Tentsmuir Forest.

Rhynd Cafe, based at Rhynd Farm, is housed in a recently-refurbished old grain store, which has been owner by the Foster family since the 1940s.

After making the decision to open a cafe in 2015, a lot of work has gone in to transforming a section of the farm, which now features the cafe, an events space, shower, disabled toilet and car park.

The menu includes popular staples such as soup, sandwiches and burgers, but also daily specials, depending on what has arrived in the kitchen.

Ed Foster, one of the Rhynd partners, said: “We wanted to bring some colour and flavour to the food offering in Fife, and share our love of home-cooked, locally sourced food.

You might also be interested in:

Two held and firearms uncovered after probe into A92 large scale fight

Pub boss hits back after raid by police from organised crime squad

Fife butchers celebrate sausage success

“The dream has always been to hero local food, to move with the seasons and to give something back to the local area by using local suppliers.

“The menu is designed to make the most of the beef from Minnick’s, the pork from Puddledub and the great bread from Fisher and Donaldson. We’re also supplied by the Cocoa Tree and our own farm.

“Hopefully our customers can taste the difference in our sausage rolls and burgers! We also sell a lot of our family recipe jam, made from raspberries grown next to the café, and we’re planning to make garden plum jam and, when we have our alcohol licence, plum vodka, and crab apple and sloe gins.”

The cafe is open Friday to Sunday, 9am-5pm.