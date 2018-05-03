New cafe plan for Buffalo Farm

Ambitious plans are in store for the year ahead at the Buffalo Farm at Boglily on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

Owner Steve Mitchell has just submitted plans to transform one of the farm steadings into a cafe/coffee shop, which he plans to call The Bothy.

And with a new chef on board, and a full-time staff of 30, he is also hoping to expand his business into wedding and corporate catering.

He told the Press that the idea to open a cafe had come from his customers.

“Ever since we moved to Boglily customers have been telling us that they wished there was a coffee shop, then, on the back of the success of the open weekends we held last year, when we ran a barbecue which went down very well, we decided we would give it a go.

“We have done a lot of work over the winter to transform the old granary building where the roof was falling in, and we have built a brand new kitchen underneath which will not only allow us to cook for the cafe customers, but also to do more catering events.

“We have had a lot on enquiries from people asking us if we do wedding catering, and we already do some events catering, so this would be the next step.”

Steve says his plan would be to run the cafe and coffee shop during the week then hold special pop up events at weekends such as steak nights and Italian themed nights.

“People could come along and hopefully enjoy these events and have a look around with a view to having it as a venue for their own private parties and events,” he said.

“We now have Maurizio on board as our head chef and he has given me the confidence as someone who can oversee and lead our team to great things with The Bothy.

“We would like to open as soon as possible, but the timing will depend on the council planners. We know we have to meet the statutory requirements before we can open.

“Our customers have driven and supported us and we wanted to reward them by bringing something exciting to Kirkcaldy that people would enjoy.”