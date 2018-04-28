New care home plan submitted for St Andrews

Plans to create a new 40-bedroom care home in St Andrews have been submitted to Fife Council.

The care home would be constructed at 92 Hepburn Gardens.

The application seeks permission for change of use from dwellinghouse to 40 bed care home and erection of two link detached two storey extensions, as well as the erection of boundary wall and formation of car parking and associated works including access and landscaping.

Applicants CAF Properties say that should they be successful with planning permission, they would like to be on site by October 1, 2o18 with a completion date of November 1, 2019.

CAF Properties also says that it also hopes that it will be able to develop a disabled compliant walkway down to the Lades Brae, although that would be a separate application.

Explaining the choice of site, a spokesperson for CAF Properties said: “Within every care home proposal it is important to have bedroom quality with the main fenestration facing onto a sunny outlook.

“However it is also important that any care home be located in a quiet peaceful environment for the wellbeing of the long term residents. This is one of the main reasons why we as developers chose the site.”