New chairman unveiled at Fife College’s board of governors

Fife College has welcomed the appointment of David Watt as the new chairman of its Board of Governors.

David is currently executive director of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Scotland.

David takes up the appointment immediately and will join the board for the next four years.

He said: “This is an exciting time to join the Fife College team as it works hard to provide inspirational learning and teaching to benefit the community of Fife and the wider Scottish economy.

“I look forward to the coming months, to getting to know more about the work of the college, and to meet its staff and students.”

Hugh Hall, principal, welcomed David’s appointment, adding: “David’s significant experience, networks and extensive knowledge of the Scottish scene will be a great asset to the college.

The announcement of the appointment was made on Monday) by Richard Lochhead, Minister of Further Education, Higher Education and Science.

He said: “David will bring a breadth of experience that will be invaluable in his new role.

“Colleges are key to our ambitions to widen access to further and higher education and give people of all ages and backgrounds the chance to fulfil their potential. As an ambassador for the college, David will work with the board, staff and students to create an inclusive and responsive college that gives students the education they need and generates a skilled, productive workforce.”