New development at Elie holiday park opened

A development at an East Neuk holiday park has been launched this week.

The park has introduced 20 new Castaway forest holiday homes, which will be available to rent for families staying in the area.

The official launch was conducted by North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

Cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony, Mr Rennie said that both organisations should be congratulated on working successfully together to further bolster Fife tourism.

The new holiday homes at Elie Holiday Park has almost trebled the number of properties available for hire, and complements its existing popular beachside Castaway holiday homes.

Located on Shell Bay near the village of Elie, the park also provides luxury holiday homes to own, a lodge with hot tub, plus pitches for campers, touring caravans and motorhomes.

Abbeyford Leisure chairman David J Evans said he was delighted that Mr Rennie was able to attend.

“Both Elie Estate and ourselves wanted to ensure that this development met the very high quality standards with which tourism in Fife is associated,” he added.

“This area has always had a very special appeal to people with a love of natural beauty, and these holiday homes provide a wonderful window on that world. Elie has been fortunate over the years to have won many awards, including those recognising our environmental care, and I am proud that these new homes reflect our values.”