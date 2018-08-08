New drive-thru restaurants proposed for Glenrothes site

The site of an overflow car park in Glenrothes has been earmarked for two new drive-thru restaurants.

A planning application has been submitted to turn the car park adjacent to the YMCA into two new fast food eateries.

LaSalle Investment Management said that two mainstream commercial occupiers and contracts were in negotiation at the current time between the developer and operators.

It is expected that two new fast food restaurants could create more than 100 jobs.

READ MORE: Work starts on new M&S Food store in Glenrothes

Planning permission was previously refused to build a KFC on a car park site opposite Lidl due to worries over increased traffic in that area.

However, the planning proposal states that this area is “capable of accommodating the traffic generated by the development most of which will be on the network already or using other town centre uses.

READ MORE: New McDonald’s drive thru planned for Glenrothes

“In addition, the public transport system serving the town centre is well established.

“The proposal connects with local and strategic footpath links and has direct pedestrian access to the town centre facilities.”