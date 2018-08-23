New electric vehicle charging points in Fife

Ore Valley Group has contributed to the current global push towards more sustainable greener transport with the recent installation of four electric vehicle charging points in Cardenden and Lochgelly.

Two charging points are located at Ore Valley Housing Association’s head office in Cardenden and fast chargers at its business centre in Lochgelly.

The installation – the first electric vehicle charging points in both towns – helps further expand the national electric vehicle charging network across Fife and fills a significant gap between Cowdenbeath and Glenrothes where no public charging facilities were available.

The charging points are free to use for the first 12 months to encourage uptake and are part of the ChargePlace Scotland network which coordinates availability through mobile apps and the internet.

The association has also acquired two electric fleet vehicles in an effort to reduce transport emissions from staff travel.

Andrew Saunders, CEO, said “Having these new electric vehicles available will not only allow us to work more efficiently, it will reduce our work related travel costs over time and also, quite critically, reduce our impact on the environment.”

The charging points and electric vehicles were funded with support from the Scottish Government’s schemes, led by the Energy Saving Trust, which aim to assist with the adoption of electric vehicles and the necessary infrastructure across the country.