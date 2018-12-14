New Fife buffet restaurant beats objectors to win drinks licence

A new restaurant in Lochgelly has been granted an alcohol licence despite onjections from some neighbours.

But his application to Fife Licensing Biard attracted five objections, mostly fromneighbours who didn’t believe the site was suitable.

Christina Paige, who lives above the proposed development, told Monday’s board meeting: “The smell living directly above this would be unreal. I already have a smell in my flat due to several other eateries around me.

“Being a licenced restaurant, I assume there would be people smoking outside. We also can hear noise from the pub across the road. If it is licenced, it’s going to be an issue. When it was Costcutters, we had issues with youngsters and antisocial behaviour. I feel that granting a licence would just exacerbate all these problems.

“It is going to make my life hell.”

Mr Singh was represented by Tom Singh who said: “The restaurant will offer a memorable experience for family and friends – unsociable bevaiour and drunkenness is not something that will be tolerated.

“We will have two roofs and an extraction fan that extends above the building so any smells will be carried above the windows.

“We will also be installing CCTV in the front and rear of the building for the safety of customers, staff and residents.”

Mr Singh added: “We will be hiring a number of local people to work, and while we have not advertised an opening date, it will be a great benefit to to the local area. “

However, councillors noted that there was already a tense relationship between the new owners and neighbours, raising concerns that this could get worse once building works began.

Cllr Alistair Cameron asked why the owners hadn’t tried to build a relationship with neighbours who had come to them with concerns.

Mr Singh told the board: “We are still waiting on planning permission before we contact anyone. We don’t know when we could get contractors in.”

Cllr Carol Lindsay, board convenor, clarified: “Would it not make more practical sense to built up relations with neighbours before any work started?”

Mr Singh replied: “We will do in the future, once permission has been granted.”