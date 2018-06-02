New flavour for Crail Food Festival

Jannettas Gelateria has unveiled a new collaboration with a coffee business, set to debut at Crail Food Festival next month.

Jannettas, which celebrates its 110th anniversary this year, was approached by the organisers of Crail Food Festival with a brief to produce a new, innovative flavour, in support of the eighth year of the event.

The gelateria has partnered with Sacred Grounds Coffee to develop the flavour.

The new coffee-infused flavour will be launched by Ian Baker (Sacred Grounds) and Owen Hazel (Jannettas Gelateria) on Saturday, June 9,at a gelato demonstration in Crail Community Centre.

Owen Hazel, owner of Jannettas Gelateria, said: “We had heard of a small family-run coffee company based in Fife and Arbroath, and thought our work with the festival would be the perfect opportunity to approach them.

“With their guidance, the team at Sacred Grounds persuaded us to use a cold brewed Peruvian coffee concentrate.

“Not only did we love the story behind its origins, but also the undertones of blackberry, hazelnut and dark chocolate complemented and worked so well with our original vanilla gelato recipe. The result is a delicious, creamy, deep and rich coffee gelato.

“We hope the public coming along to the festival will love it as much as we do.”