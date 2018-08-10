New florist and gift shop opens in Kirkcaldy

A Kinghorn woman is hoping her new business will bloom when it officially opens in Kirkcaldy today (Friday).

Cassia Salvona has opened a flower and gift shop in the town’s St Clair Street, opposite La Passione Italian Restaurant.

Inside Cassia's new shop. Pic: WALTER NEILSON.

The 26-year-old local businesswoman had a launch night last night (Thursday) from 7-9pm and invited members of the public to come along and see what her new shop has to offer.

The mum-of-one is a florist specialising in premium decor design for events such as weddings, corporate functions, private dinner parties, birthdays and christenings.

As well as doing floral design for events, Cassia is also offering a gift shop at her new business premises, selling occasion cards, wedding hats, candles and candle-holders.

She also hopes to offer gifts for bridesmaids once she is fully stocked.

Cassia, who has worked in a number of different florists across the country since 2013, revealed why she chose Kirkcaldy for Cassia Salvona Floral Design: “I am originally from Kinghorn, but I moved down to Harrogate and then Darlington for a while before deciding to move back home in June,” she said.

“I had been working from home and doing the business online over the past few years but I realised I just didn’t have a big enough workspace.

“I did some research and saw that this property was available to let in St Clair Street. I decided just to go for it and I got the keys at the end of July.

“I love a challenge and opening this new shop has been my biggest drive. I love doing floral decor for weddings.

“People usually come to me with a picture of the type of flowers they want and while it isn’t always possible to give them exactly what is in the picture, it is really important that I get to know their personalities so I can incorporate that in the design and find a way to give them their dream wedding.

“It is important that you can see the couple’s personalities in the decor.”

She added: “I am really looking forward to getting the business up and running and raising awareness of what I do.”