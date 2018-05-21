New flower shop in Kirkcaldy set to bloom

A passion for flowers and plants has led a Kinghorn woman to open up her own florist shop in Kirkcaldy’s east end.

Rose Bentley-Steed officially launched The Flower Ranger in the town last Saturday with support from locals.

The new shop is based in the premises at 306 High Street, which was formerly occupied by the engraver J.S Anderson.

She said: “As well as catering for all occasions I also provide corporate, funeral and event flowers. There will also be a variety of botanical-themed products to buy from vases and earthenware, artwork and a luxury skincare range from the plant realm, and much more.

“I’ve always had a passion for flowers and plants. I studied plant and animal sciences at Aberdeen University. When I lived and worked in Edinburgh I used to spend all my weekends as a garden ranger at the Edinburgh Botanic Gardens talking about all the different plant forms and showing people around the glasshouses.

“It was there that I also took up botanical art and my interests just extended from there. Working in financial services didn’t fulfil me in a creative sense, so I decided recently to start a new venture and take up floristry as a profession.

“I was taught at Narcissus Flower School in Edinburgh, one of Scotland’s leading florists. After I qualified I started working in their shop where I quickly discovered how much I loved the personal service that comes with interacting with people from all walks of life.”

Rose explained why she decided to open her new shop in Kirkcaldy: “I wanted to bring all my interests together so I took that giant leap of faith and set up my own shop. Merchant’s Quarter is the best part of the town to be in right now offering a more boutique way of shopping.

“I’ve always worked from my own studio space at home but running a shop means I can enjoy the best of both worlds; to be able to work with flowers, be immersed in their wonderful scent, as well as creating my own studio space. “Plants and flowers make me happy and I wanted to share that experience by bringing nature to people’s homes too.”