New golf store opens in Fife after £200K investment

A nationwide golf retailer has opened up a new store in Glenrothes, bringing the biggest brands in the sport to the town.

American Golf has invested more than £200,000 in a new store at Saltire Retail Park, equipping it with two fitting bays and a brand new game improvement zone.

The store has also brought seven new jobs to the area.

Upon the opening of the new facility, store manager Ruaidhri Balfour said: “This will be a great venue for us at the heart of a fantastic golfing community.

“The team we’ve put together is full of enthusiasm and expertise and with the massive investment American Golf has made, the facilities really are second to none.

“With free club fitting using the latest technology, the chance to try out any club in our huge range and expert advice on site, the future for golfers of all abilities in Gelnrothes is very bright.”

In addition to two state of the art fitting bays with GC2 launch monitoring system, SAM Putt Lab putter fitting technology and an extensive putting area, the Glenrothes site has ample parking and extended opening hours so the region’s golfers can access expert advice a fully qualified PGA Professional at times that are convenient for them.