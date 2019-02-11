New jobs as Glenrothes firm announces £1.1m investment

A Glenrothes business which last year invested £650k in its packaging plant has announced a further £1.1m of funding which will bring the total number of new jobs created to 24.

Pitreavie has revealed ambitious plans for 2019 including the creation of a new office complex and an additional 40,000 square feet of warehouse space, both at its Glenrothes head office.

The announcement follows a £650k investment into the business last year, as well as the acquisition of Taylors Industrial Supplies in December 2018 and Aberdeen-based Leipers Associated Packaging in January 2019.

This is the first move south of the border for Pitreavie and opens up a vast new market across the Midlands and beyond.

Set up in 2010 by friends Gordon Delaney and Joe Diamond, the group employs just over 100 people at present. The latest acquisitions and roles created as a result of the investment and expansion will bring the total to 124.

Joe Diamond, Managing Director, said: “Gordon and I formed Pitreavie after giving up established careers to embark on a new venture, in an industry we knew very little about at the time. In just over eight years of trading we’ve grown from a two-man operation with a presence solely in Fife, to one with over 100 employees covering Scotland in its entirety and now, much of England.

Gordon Delaney, Group Commercial Director said “Last year we announced a large investment of £650,000 and we spoke of our future plans. These plans are now coming to fruition and we are thrilled our growth strategy is ahead of schedule allowing us to use expert knowledge in more locations.”