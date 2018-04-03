New McDonald’s Drive-Thru planned for Glenrothes

Plans have been launched to build a new drive-thru McDonald’s restaurant in Glenrothes.

A planning applicationhas been submitted detailing a proposal to transform the former Eaton site at the junction of Woodside Way and Bankhead Park with a freestanding two storey restaurant building, car parking and associated landscaping.

Access to the site would be via a junction on to Bankhead Park and if approved, the plans could create around 75 new jobs for the town.

And the company are hopefull the facility, if given the go ahead, could operated on a 24 hour basis serving customers on the main north/south commuter route

In documents submitted to Fife Council a spokesman said it would be the second drive-through in the town, and urged planners to support the application.