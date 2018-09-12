New name and vision for the future for Fife charity

A Fife charity which is continuing to develop and expand its horizon has revealed a new name to capture its new vision for the future.

Fife Society for the Blind, which is based at Wilson Avenue in Kirkcaldy, announced on Monday that it will now be known as Seescape.

The charity has been dedicated to helping sight impaired people lead more independent lives for over 150 years and its new name was officially unveiled at the start of this week by the Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman MBE.

The charity operates across three key services. It has a sight assessment service, which, commissioned by the local authority, offers practical and emotional support through regular visits to those with visual impairment. This is to ensure that people are coping, readjusting, and accessing the financial support that they need.

In addition, it empowers its clients to use life improving access technology.

Lastly, it operates its own optician as a social enterprise, an important part of Seescape’s early intervention service.

Carl Hodson, chief executive of Seescape, said: “As an organisation we are moving forward, endeavouring to increase awareness of the great work we do and to establish ourselves as a champion for the sight-impaired, locally as well as nationally.

“It seems to us, that the time is right for a new name and Seescape captures our new vision and direction of travel perfectly.”

Gordon Brown, honorary president of the charity, said: “This is one of the biggest innovations in the Fife society’s 150 year plus history of serving the people of Fife.

“Having served as honorary president, I am delighted to see the society expanding its role under a new name. 2000 visually impaired Fifers are currently being helped every year but there are 4000 in total with visual impairments who need help by expanding the services and exploiting the new technoplogy that enables us to turn text into audio we can now do more to transform the prospects of the visually impaired across the county.”