New name for Fife Works on its 10th anniversary

Fife Works, the pioneering employability project set up by Kingdom Housing Association, has celebrated its 10th anniversary with a relaunch event and a new name.

Scottish minister Jamie Hepburn MSP joined guests and clients at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, to celebrate the achievement and see the project renamed Kingdom Works.

Since it was established in 2008, Fife Works assisted over 5000 unemployed clients, with more than 3000 taking up accredited training opportunities, and has helped over 2300 people to secure employment.

Bill Banks, chief executivem, said: “Last year we formed a new subsidiary and took the opportunity to rebrand our logos and promote the range of diverse activities we undertake as part of the Kingdom Group. Fife Works was part of this rebranding review and given the project can now operate across all our geographic areas of operation,

“I’m pleased to announce, that as from today the project will now be known as ‘Kingdom Works’.

“This will allow us to continue the work we have been doing and look at further expanding the activities carried by the project.”

In 2018/19 the project will expand to provide opportunities for unemployed people living in disadvantaged areas of Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Perth and Kinross. This is as a result of Kingdom’s affordable housing programme of works planned during 2018/19 and beyond.

Jamie Hepburn MSP, the Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills, said: “This project complements the Scottish Government’s approach to devolved employment support services like Fair Start Scotland, which treat people with fairness, dignity and respect and gives employers access to unique perspectives, experience and skills sets, and the committed employees they need to thrive.

“We have a clear focus on integrating employability support with health, justice, and housing which ensures a solid platform on which we will build future employability services.”

Robin Presswood, Fife Council’s head of economy, planning and employability, praised Fife Works for its pioneering work and highlighted the economic and social benefits the employability project had delivered.