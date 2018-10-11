New owners at East Neuk guest house

The owners of an East Neuk guest house have bid farewell to the community, after selling the business they ran for almost two decades.

Ken and Christine Lawson sold the Spindrift Guest House in Anstruther after 18 years and are now planning for their retirement.

The pair have become active members of the community, with Ken serving on the Anstruther Harbour Festival committee, Fife Tourism Board and East Neuk Tourism Association.

They have also been supportive of local events, sponsoring things such as the Anstruther Harbour Festival, the Anstruther Operatic Society, the Pittenweem Arts Festival, the Crail Festival, RNLI Open Days, and Anstruther in Bloom.

Neither Ken nor Christine had experience in the tourism trade when they purchased the guest house.

Ken had been the owner a taxi business, while Christine had worked at RBS.

After handing over the guest house to the new owners, Mark and Jeni Carmichael-Green, the pair said they were thankful to all the staff, past and present, who have worked at The Spindrift over the years.

Ken said he was confident “that Mark and Jeni will be offered the same support, help, and kindness that were shown to us when we first moved in”.

In particular, he credited Sandy Bowman from The Craw’s Nest Hotel and Pam from The Grange for supporting Christine and himself when they first took over the Sprindrift Guest House.