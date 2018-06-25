New owners for Fife dental practice

A dental practice with several premises in Fife has new owners.

Breeze Family Dental Care was bought by an un-named company already based in the Kingdom.

The deal was done by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

Breeze was jointly owned by John Glen, Gordon Penman, Alistair Picken and Graeme Hannah. It had premises in Kirkcaldy, Cardenden and Cowdenbeath.

It started out in 1930 in Cowdenbeath.

Mr Glen first joined as an associate in 1983 and became a partner in 1985.

The Kirkcaldy practice was acquired in 1985, and Cardenden in 1991.

Gordon Penman, Alistair Picken and Graeme Hannah joined the group in 1986, 1991 and 1997 respectively.

In 2014, the practices were rebranded as Breeze Family Dental Care.

The dental group has now been acquired by an experienced multi-practice owner with an existing portfolio of practices in the region.

Paul Graham, director at Christie & Co handled the sale and said: “It was an exciting to be involved in the sale of such a significant portfolio with a long heritage. ‘‘

Full asking price was achieved.